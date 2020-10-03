Mr Pius Hadzide, Deputy Information Minister has said military and police deployment has been stepped up across the Volta and parts of Oti regions for the safety of the population, property and national installations.

He disclosed that heavy deployments could be seen at Juapong, Aflao, Kpando, Hohoe, in the Volta region, Kete-Krachi and Kpassa in the Oti region with Alavanyo and Nkonya with already security concerns have been subjected to review due to exigencies of the time.

He said officers and men were on the standby awaiting deployment to other areas to quell any further troubles from the group.

Mr Hadzide said this after an inter-ministerial consultation dialogue among major security agencies resulting from the insurrection by a group calling itself the Western Togoland Restoration Front an offshoot of the Home Study Group Foundation, seeking to claim independence from the Volta region.

Present were; Mr Kan Dappah, National Security Coordinator, Mr Dominic Ntiwul, Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior, Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Regional Integration, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Pius Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information and the Regional Security Council members led by Dr Archibald Letsa.

The group on September 25, this year, launched an attack on some parts of the region, blocking main artery roads linking the region to the rest of the country, and subsequently burning down two buses belonging to the State Transport Corporation in In Ho, four days after the first attack.

The Deputy Information Minister said some 60 arrests were made relative to the activities of the insurrection out of which 54 suspects had been remanded and the rest processed for court.

He disclosed that the Volta Region House of Chiefs unanimously condemned the barbaric act of the group denouncing any support for the group.

He said the concerns and suggestions of the Chiefs were addressed to their satisfaction, while demanding the posturing of the group to conduct arson, training in military tactics with dispatch.

He said the government would continue to dialogue with major actors excluding the criminals in this matter for the sustenance and maintenance of the peace and security of the region.

Mr Hadzide said “government is unwilling to dialogue with unknown criminals,” stating that there are enough security men and women on the ground to safeguard the peace of everybody.

On a question of instituting a curfew, he said “no decision has been taken yet, but all options are on the table.”

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister debunked allegations that he was a financier indicating that he was instituting legal action against media houses and presenters that offered their platforms to the group to peddle falsehood to tarnish his hard won reputation.

He cautioned the public against sacrificing their safety for curiosity in security operations urging the public to avoid massing up to avert being casualties.