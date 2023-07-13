Military Raids in Cameroon Has Claimed Five Lives

At least five separatist fighters have been killed in military offensives in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, military and local sources said on Thursday.

The raids occurred late Wednesday in the Ndop locality of the Northwest Region and Foe Bakundu village of the Southwest Region.

In Foe Bakundu, security forces ambushed and killed three separatist fighters in their hideout, an army official said.

“The troops also captured one of the separatist terrorists alive. In Ndop, our forces succeeded in neutralizing two notorious separatist terrorists who were making a living out of abduction for ransom,” the official who asked not to be named told Xinhua over the phone.

The army is continuing operations in the regions to “cleanse it of the few remaining” separatist fighters, the official said.

There has been fighting between government forces and separatist fighters in the two regions since 2017 after separatists made a bid to create an independent nation in the regions. Enditem