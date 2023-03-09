Military Response To Killing Of Soldier Is Undemocratic – CDS-Africa

Center for Democracy and Socio-Economic Development (CDS-Africa) has indicated that the response by some military personnel in the form of attacks on residents of Tafia and the whole of the Ashaiman community is undemocratic.

The use of force, according to the Center, against innocent civilians is a violation of their fundamental human rights and ought to be condemned. In a Press Release signed by Edna Asante (Ms), Assistant Programs Officer for CDS-Africa, she noted that the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces must call its men to order and ensure those responsible for the attacks on civilians are brought to book as soon as practicable.

On Saturday, March 4th, 2023, Imoro Sheriff, a soldier from the 3rd Battalion Infantry in Sunyani, was brutally stabbed by unknown assailants at Tafia, a suburb of Ashaiman.

“The murder of the young soldier is crude, inhumane, and animalistic, and CDS Africa mourns with the family who has had to deal more directly with this gruesome murder of their son, the soldier. Painful,” it said.

The Center also averred that it is essential to recognize the importance of upholding the rule of law and due process, especially in a democratic country like Ghana and that violence is not a substitute for anything, in a democracy.

“The violence perpetrated on the residents of Ashaiman has far-reaching consequences for our democracy and peace. For instance, it may deteriorate relations with the security agencies, unduly delay and make the investigative work of the Police even harder because residents may become withdrawn or refuse to cooperate with investigators to identify and arrest the actual criminals who murdered Imoro Sheriff in cold blood.”

The Center calls on all to exercise restraint and observe the law since the rule of law is the way of democracy, and the Military must comply with the law.

“The Ministry of Defense must ensure that the Ghana Armed forces reflect the democratic values of Ghana,” it said.