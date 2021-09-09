Military takeover in Guinea regrettable – ECOWAS chairman

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Wednesday that the military takeover of power in Guinea was regrettable.

Opening a one-day virtual extraordinary ECOWAS heads of state summit to discuss the political developments in Guinea, Akufo-Addo, who is also president of Ghana, said the coup attempt violated the ECOWAS charter on governance.

“We are here to discuss this clear violation of our common charter of governance in the ECOWAS region and the decisions we want to take in response,” said Akufo-Addo in a brief opening remark.

He added that the prompt response by the leadership of ECOWAS to the invitation, although at short notice, “is the surest testimony of the strength and commitment each of us has towards achieving the goals of our regional organization.”

On Sept. 5, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya announced that his forces have arrested Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government and national institutions. Enditem