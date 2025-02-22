Military Vehicle Crash Near Zebilla Claims Soldier’s Life, Injures Four

A Ghana Armed Forces light armored vehicle escorting personnel to Bawku overturned near Zebilla on the Bawku-Bolgatanga highway, killing one soldier and critically injuring four others.

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle, with registration number 21GA39, veered out of control after its left rear tire detached while in motion, causing it to somersault multiple times. Local residents rushed to free the trapped soldiers before Zebilla police arrived, with the injured subsequently transported to Zebilla District Hospital for emergency care.

The fatal crash renews concerns over military vehicle safety, coming just over a year after a similar incident in October 2024 at Bazua, Binduri District, where another soldier died in a military transport accident. While authorities have yet to comment on potential causes, the recurrence of such tragedies raises questions about maintenance protocols, roadworthiness checks, and operational pressures on personnel in high-risk zones like Bawku, which has endured prolonged security tensions.

Analysts note the accident underscores the physical risks faced by military units deployed to volatile regions, where frequent patrols and prolonged use of aging equipment may contribute to wear-and-tear. Critics, however, demand transparency, urging the Ghana Armed Forces to disclose findings from prior investigations into similar crashes and to address systemic gaps in vehicle upkeep. For now, the military has not issued a public statement, leaving families and communities awaiting answers amid a grim pattern of preventable loss.