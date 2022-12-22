Miljkovic Football Tournament to commence on December 28

The 3rd Edition of Miljkovic Football Tournament will commence on Wednesday, December 28, at the Accra Academy Sports Ground in Accra.

A total of 160 players, technical and management members, eight teams are expected to participate in this year’s competition.

The three-day tournament, which would end on December 30, would start at 9am each day, and it is to honour Alexander Miljkovic, the composer of the Real Emirate anthem and his late Father, Blagoje Miljkovic.

At stake would be presentation of medals, trophy and goodies for outstanding participants.

In an interview with the GNA sports, Mr. Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo Organiser of the tournament said the programme had come to stay and the best player gets an opportunity to travel to Serbia to feature for Serbian clubs.