Millennium Marathon 2022 Edition Launched

Organisers of the most prestigious sporting event in West Africa, Millennium Marathon Sports Limited, have launched the 2022 edition of the marathon at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday, March 24.

The annual race which has played a key role in unearthing athletes in Ghana, is now back after its two-year break due to the outbreak of covid-19.

The 21-km race is expected to be held on September 3 in Accra.

Madam Catherine Morton, who is the Co-Director of the internationally acclaimed race in her speech shared how happy she was having had the marathon back after the break and urged all runners to take up the covid-19 measures and work to ensure a safe environment for the run.

She noted that the Millennium Marathon Sports Limited, has partnered with the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) to achieve its aim of being the pace setters in Marathon running in Ghana.

“A world labelled road race status would have significant impact not just for Ghana Sports but for tourism and commerce, renowned races like the London and Boston Marathons have and continue to be modelled examples of how we can reach if we work hard,” She added.

According to her, preparations were still ongoing for the start of the regional races for the three Zonal Races in the Northern, Ashanti and the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, which would be a qualifying race for the Ghanaian elite field.

Mrs. Yang Yang, the Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, the lead sponsor of the 2022 Millennium Marathon thanked Ambassador Ashim Morton, the Director of the Millennium Marathon for trusting in the Zonda brand and bringing the event to their doorstep.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Kweku Ofosu Asare also threw his support for the marathon as it would go a long way to unveil talents for team Ghana in the 2023 African Games.

The winner in both male and female categories would receive a cash prize of Ghc 15,000, whilst the second and third receive Ghc 8,000 and Ghc 5,000 respectively.

There would also be a special win a car raffle for all those who would participate and complete the Zonal Marathon, as they battle it out for a brand-new KICKS car.

This year’s edition of the marathon would see over 50,000 participants from more than 20 countries worldwide to battle for the Grand prize.