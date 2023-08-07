Millennium Marathon hits Accra on September 2

Both male and female winners of the 2023 edition of the millennium marathon which takes place on Saturday September 2 will each take home 75,000ghc. Second gets 50,000ghc while the third place takes 30,000ghc.

Registration is going on at GHOne, the Number One Oxford Street Hotel and the Accra Sports Stadium at a cost of 100ghc for the 21km and 70ghc for the 5km races, where winners get 1000ghc for first prize, 600ghc for second and 400ghc for third position.

One can register by dialing *800*17# because the first Ghanaians male and female to finish take along 10,000ghc, while the oldest man and woman to cross the line first collects 5,000ghc.

There is also a raffle for any lucky one who has registered and crosses the finish line. he or she can win a Nissan Almera, as bonus, even if you chose to walk. Every finisher will get a medal.

Deadline for registration is August 30, 2023.

Sponsors of the Millennium Marathon include KGL, Fidelity Bank, GNPC, NLA, Interplast, Ghana Gas, SIC, Japan Motors, Verna Water, Melcom IPMC, Goil, Garman and Papaye.

The Millennium Marathon which is organanised by Amb. Ashim and Cathy Morton is the biggest marathon event in Ghana.