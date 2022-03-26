Millennium Marathon Receives Gold Label Certificate From GAA

CEO of the GAA, Bawa Fuseini who presented the Certificate to Race Director Mrs. Catherine Morton noted that they will fully support the organization of the event which is scheduled for September 3rd 2022 in Accra.

He expressed that the GAA decided that honour the Millennium Marathon due to their excellent organization and expertise in sports event management as well as the number of sponsors they have attracted.

Mrs. Morton revealed that there would be three preliminary races for elite athletes running the 21 kilometers in Accra Kumasi and Tamale.

She announced the prizes for the top three as 15,000ghc, 8,000gh and 5,000ghc respectfully.

The Millennium Marathon which is approved by the AMS is in its six year, and has attracted 30 sponsors.

Present at the launch were representative of the Mayor of Accra, Mrs Yang Yang of Zonda Tec, Opoku Danquah Deputy CEO of GNPC, Dr. Ofori Asare Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for African Games and Seleh Kalmoni MD of Japan Motors who advised Ghanaians to participate in Race by walking, jogging or running.

Also at the event were Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Mr. Fitness Akoto, Reks Brobbey an Olympian and international evangelist Dr. Lawrence Tetteh.

By Sammy Heywood Okine