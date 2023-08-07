Millennium Santaclausians to renovate Job 600 edifice

The Millennium (Year 2000) Year Group of the Adisadel College has cut the sod for the renovation and remodelling of the school’s Job 600 multi-use building into a state-of-the-art multipurpose facility to enhance academic work.

The building, which has served the college for close to 60 years, is currently in a precarious state characterised by cracked walls, broken windows, potholes, dirty and peeling paint among others, giving it a manky appearance.

The old boys are, therefore, seeking to give it a facelift by upgrading the physics laboratory, classrooms, amphitheatre, and washrooms as a legacy project to mark the group’s 25th anniversary.

The edifice when completed, will also have a computer lab, robotics, counselling, and media centres, call room and a room for National Maths and Science Quiz.

It is expected to be completed and handed over on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Beyond that, the old boys will also renovate the school’s chemistry and biology labs and stock them with the needed equipment.

At a sod-cutting and fundraising ceremony on Saturday, the old boys raised more than GHS189,000 and £5,000 as part of a running fundraising exercise to support the project.

Mr. Richard Nii Amu Arthur, the President of the Millenium Year Group, indicated that the edifice would be refurbished in phases to meet the modern standard of quality education.

He pledged the group’s commitment to the project, intimating that through a continuous fundraising campaign, the project would be completed before schedule.

He urged the old boys to work concertedly to have the project completed within time, adding that “we need to improve the conditions of our College to a befitting standard.”

Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Kamenahene of Akwamu Traditional Area and patron of the Millennium Year Group, promised to give the needed support to see the timely completion of the project.

He said he was distraught by the deterioration of the building after a tour of the facility, adding; “You have taken on a herculean task but this is not the time to disappoint; I know you can and you will do it”.

Mr. Samuel Agudogo, the Headmaster of the school, expressing gratitude for the gesture, indicated that it was the biggest project on campus.

“I am proud of this year group and we believe that you are going to deliver. We believe that by 2025, we will see a new building,” he said.

Mr. Agudogo further advised the students to be disciplined, obey instructions and learn in order to make it.

“Minimise the mischief and indiscipline because you cannot make it without discipline. Obey instructions, do the right thing and the old boys will push you up,” he added.