dpa/GNA – Millions of Americans were without power on Tuesday after a winter storm slammed parts of the central, southern and eastern US.

In Texas over 4.4 million people are still without power, along with hundreds of thousands of people in West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Winter Storm Uri saw temperatures plummet to lows of minus 17 degrees Celsius as many people struggle to stay warm without power.

According to local media and police reports, at least 12 people have died across the country in weather-related deaths.

In Houston, Texas, a woman and a child died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Local police said a car was apparently used to heat a garage attached to their home causing the poisonous fumes.

A house fire in a neighbourhood that was without power in Sugar Land, Texas, killed a grandmother and three children. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, a city spokesperson told local news station KHOU 11.