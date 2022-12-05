Milo Supports ‘Qatar in Ghana’ Football Competition

Popular beverage drink for champions, Milo by Nestle are supporting the ‘Qatar In Ghana’ Football Concept put up by One – On – One Foundation and Dreamland Sports Plus to generate more interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After the initial stages of the event, meant for Accra was postponed due to the strike by the Ghana Education Service, the Kumasi and Koforidua events have been held successfully.

According to Mr. Olla Williams CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus the programme, supported by Equator Food Ghana producers of Parle Biscuits and Cave & Gardens were very interesting as many talents were discovered.

He expressed that Ghana, as a nation will never lack football talents, and hoped that the best players would be monitored and groomed to become superstars in the future.

He said the Cape Coast and Accra events which was rescheduled would be held in a few days.

He regreted that Ghana Black Stars could not qualify for the one sixteenth stage of the FIFA World Cup, but congratulated the players and management for the hard work which earned them one victory against South Korea and two loses against Portugal and Uruguay.

Qatar in Ghana is a Book to Boot Festival which aims at duplicating what would take place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup in eight regional capitals in Ghana.

32 Junior High Schools would ballot to represent each of the 32 countries that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in their representative groups for the World Cup.

The competition is played on knock-out basis over a period of two days with the winning school advancing to the next stage of the competition.

The Qatar in Ghana- Book to Boot Sports Festival was supposed to starts on Friday, 11th November, 2022 in Accra at the Zuka Astro Turf in Dansoman then proceed to other region, but was postponed due to strike action by teachers.

According to the organizes, the objectives of the programme is to whip up the interest generated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, support the GFA in the “Bring back the love” crusade, to enable soccer “aficionados ” in each of the eight regions see and “feel” the Qatar World Cup through this “mini” World Cup program, and help unearth, nurture and develop sports talents for the National Junior soccer teams.