Milovan Rajevac sets sight on making history with Ghana again

New Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac says he is aware of the stern task that confronts Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup but remains optimistic of making history with Ghana again.

The Serbian gaffer who has been handed a one-year contract (Open to extension) by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in his second coming would continue Black Stars’ qualification campaign in African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Milovan qualified the Black Stars to the 2010 FIFA World Cup having reached the quarter-finals of the tournament making Ghana the third African country to do so.

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony at the GFA’s Secretariat on Friday, Coach Milovan was confident about repeating his exploits with the Black Stars and even go further.

“The last time I was here the qualification campaign had already started and it was a big question whether Ghana could qualify but luckily for all of us we all put our efforts and proved everyone that it was achievable.

“We are faced with the same situation and we know there is a big task and we know what has to be done and with all our support we are hopeful of achieving our target,” he said.

When asked what prompted his decision to leave his position as Black Stars gaffer after the 2010 World Cup, Rajevac said: “I worked one month without a contract after it expired. My intention was to stay but due to some personal reasons we decided to part ways.

“I think we should leave those things behind and focus on the future and try to concentrate on good things and try to achieve the best for Ghana.”

Milovan’s next hurdle would handle a double-header against Zimbabwe in the third match of the African Qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.