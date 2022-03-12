Mim Accident: Three Die, 10 Others Injured

Three people died on the spot while 10 others sustained various degrees of injury when a Kia Truck on which they were travelling was involved in an accident on Tuesday at

Fetegya, on the outskirt of Mim, in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The bodies of the deceased had since been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital, while the injured, who were sitting in the bucket of the vehicle, with registration number AS1955-X, are responding to treatment at the Mim Life Care and the Ahmadiyya Hospitals.

An eye-witness told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the driver of the Kia truck, loaded with lumber, lost control and fell into a ditch and somersaulted, adding that, the Police had since visited the accident

scene.