MiMLife Records Walkathon 2023: Community, Health, and Music Unite in TEMA

MiMLife Records, the forefront entertainment company based in Tema Community 2, has set the stage for a unique blend of social responsibility and musical celebration. Founded in 2013 by Mubarak Nkrumah, a music enthusiast and philanthropist, MiMLife Records has been dedicated to uniting communities through engaging events, health walks, and empowering emerging talents.

In its 9th annual WALKATHON, themed SEXUAL HEALTH AWARENESS, MiMLife Records once again demonstrated its commitment to social causes. The event aimed not only to promote a healthy sexual life but also to educate the public about sexually transmitted diseases and infections, all while fostering fitness.

Over the years, MiMLife Records has been a beacon of social responsibility, hosting events like Stand For Peace Health Walk (2016), Say No To Domestic Violence (2017), Stop Drug Abuse (2018), and Year of Return Health Walk (2019)

Mubarak Nkrumah, the visionary CEO of MiMLife Records, has not only organized these health walks but also orchestrated other community-centric initiatives, including breast cancer awareness screenings, COVID relief item donations, and community football competitions. Mubarak’s dedication to uplifting the community led to the establishment of MiMLife Records, an influential name in the Ghanaian music space that’s currently home to artists, Mista Myles, Kimilist & Kwame Yesu.

With a mission to capitalize on the global entertainment market, MiMLife Records has become one of the fastest-growing entertainment companies in Tema. The annual Music Is My Life Concert, now in its 9th edition, has been a testament to this growth. This year’s concert, set to take place at TEMA, COMMUNITY 2, BIG BASE STREET, will feature sensational performances by renowned artists, including KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and Shatta Wale. Other performing acts include Larruso, Djay, and MimLife-signed artists Kimilist, Mista Myles & Kwame Yesu.

The collaborative efforts of MiMLife Records, the passionate CEO Mubarak Nkrumah, and the stellar lineup of artists exemplify a successful fusion of entertainment and community engagement.

As MiMLife Records continues to grow, it reinforces its vision of becoming one of the largest multimedia entertainment and leading record label companies in Ghana. The Music Is My Life Concert serves not only as a celebration of music but also as a platform for uniting communities and promoting social causes—a testament to the enduring impact of MiMLife Records on both the entertainment industry and the local community.

MiMLife Records is a dynamic entertainment company based in Tema, committed to organizing events that bridge communities and promote social awareness. With a focus on health walks, public health screenings, and musical concerts, MiMLife Records has become a driving force in uniting communities and supporting emerging talents.