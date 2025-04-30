Mindset Shift Vital for Ghana’s Economic Transformation, Says Legal Expert

Ghana’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth hinges on a fundamental shift in societal attitudes toward locally produced goods and public procurement practices, argues David Ofosu-Dorte, senior partner at AB & David Africa.

Speaking at the JoyNews & Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series, the legal expert emphasized that systemic preferences for imported products and entrenched corruption in procurement processes are stifling domestic industries and exacerbating currency instability.

“Our cultural inclination to favor foreign goods, even when local alternatives exist, is a self-inflicted barrier to development,” Ofosu-Dorte stated. He cited examples such as the importation of tripe and rice, despite Ghana’s capacity to produce these locally, as symptomatic of a mindset that undermines economic resilience. This trend, he noted, drains foreign exchange reserves and perpetuates the cedi’s depreciation, as demand for dollars to fund imports outpaces supply.

The expert pointed to historical precedents, such as the 1970s “Acheampong-era” campaigns promoting Made-in-Ghana products, which successfully shifted consumer behavior toward local brands like Milo and Peak milk. These initiatives demonstrated that mindset change is achievable, he argued, but require renewed political and societal will.

Ofosu-Dorte also highlighted distortions within the public sector, where procurement decisions often prioritize imports over locally available goods to facilitate corrupt financial gains. “Importation becomes a procurement opportunity for personal profit, even when identical products are manufactured here,” he said. This practice, he explained, creates a “double loss” by weakening domestic industries and squandering foreign currency.

Ghana’s economic challenges, including a debt crisis and persistent inflation, are often framed as technical issues requiring fiscal or monetary solutions. However, Ofosu-Dorte contends that these are surface-level symptoms of deeper cultural and institutional habits. “We cannot resolve the cedi’s decline without addressing the mindset that drives unnecessary imports and corrupt procurement,” he asserted.

The call for a mindset shift aligns with broader debates in resource-rich African nations grappling with over-reliance on imports and weak industrial bases. Countries like Nigeria and Kenya have implemented “Buy Local” policies with mixed success, underscoring the complexity of altering entrenched consumer preferences and bureaucratic incentives.

For Ghana, leveraging its agricultural and manufacturing potential while curbing predatory procurement practices could stabilize the cedi and create jobs. However, this demands coordinated efforts across government, private sector, and civil society to recalibrate values toward self-reliance and accountability. As global economic uncertainties persist, such a transformation may prove critical to insulating the nation from external shocks and achieving long-term prosperity.