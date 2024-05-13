Mine collapse in Tanzania claims 5 lives

At least five artisanal miners were killed and four others injured after a gold mine collapsed in the Morogoro region of eastern Tanzania, police said Friday.

The gold mine, named Alcaeda, collapsed on Wednesday at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) following torrential rains that hit the Ulanga district, said Alex Mkama, the Morogoro regional police commander.

Mkama said police have launched an investigation to confirm whether the mine was legally licensed.

According to government data, Ulanga district is home to several minerals, including gold and graphite.