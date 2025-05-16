Mine Workers Demand Lease Termination Over Unpaid Salaries

Workers at Bogoso Prestea Mine are calling for the immediate termination of Heat Goldfields’ mining lease following months of unpaid wages and alleged equipment interference.

The dispute has drawn intervention from Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson, who summoned company executives for emergency discussions at the Regional Coordinating Council.

Since taking over the lease from Future Global Resources in November 2024, Heat Goldfields has paid only 30% of basic salaries, according to worker accounts. Safety Officer Richard Amoah Baidoo outlined outstanding dues: “Salaries from 2023 remain unpaid, along with SSNIT contributions and contract benefits.” Workers further allege unauthorized access to restricted areas where gold concentrates and processing equipment were removed.

Heat Goldfields Chief Administrator Kwabena Ohene Obeng countered these claims, stating removed materials were for testing purposes. “We inherited multiple court injunctions that hampered operations, though these have now been dismissed,” he explained. The company maintains its commitment to refurbishing the deteriorating facility.

Minister Nelson’s site inspection revealed rusting equipment and overgrown vegetation at the abandoned mine. “The workers’ plight and site conditions demand urgent attention,” he stated after meeting with affected staff and local officials. The minister pledged to escalate the matter to national authorities while questioning the new operators’ community commitment.

The confrontation underscores ongoing challenges in Ghana’s mining sector transitions, particularly regarding worker protections during ownership changes. Government mediation continues as both sides seek resolution.