Miner dragged before court for land fraud

A 48-year-old Miner has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a school principal of GHc286,500.

Hope Korbla Patamia collected the amount from the principal under the pretext of selling to him three plots of land Prampram but failed.

Patamia pleaded not guilty to a charge of defrauding by false pretences.

The court presided over by Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri granted Patamia bail in the sum of GHc150,000 with two sureties.

Patamia was also ordered to deposit his passport with the court’s registry.

The matter has been adjourned to January 24, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Nyamekye, said the complainant, Patrick Apea Danquah, is school proprietor.

Patamia, according to the prosecution, also operates a block factory and resides at Prampram.

The prosecution said Patamia contacted Danquah and offered to sell him three plots of land out of six he had put up for sale.

Danquah subsequently bargained with Patamia and agreed to pay GHc90,000 per plot.

According to the prosecution, Danquah paid GHc270,000 to Patamia through two of his bank accounts.

He paid GHc 180,000 through Fidelity Bank and GHc106,500 through Absa Bank.

Danquah also paid GHc16,500 for documentation and 1,000 pieces of block.

The prosecution Danquah then began erecting a wall around the three plots, but it was demolished.

The prosecutor told the court that Patamia was notified of the development, but he did nothing about the demolished wall.

Danquah became alarmed at that point and demanded a refund of his money, but Patamia could not refund the money and went into hiding.

On May 17, 2023, Danquah reported the matter to the police and Patamia was arrested.

The prosecution said Patamia admitted the crime in his caution statement.

During the investigation, findings at the Lands Commission by the Police showed that the land belonged to the Tetteh Wayoo Family of Prampram.

According to the prosecution, Patamia was not a member of the said family and failed to lead the police to the person who sold him the land in question.

The prosecution said the Police retrieved GHC50,000 from Patamia, which was being presented as an exhibit in the case.