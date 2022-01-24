Miner in court over breach of trust

Kwabena Fuseini, a 32-year-old small-scale miner, has appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court over a fraudulent breach of trust.

He pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him and the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng remanded Fuseini into police custody to reappear on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, said the complainant Patricia Tampur, aged 40, was a businesswoman and spouse to the accused person, both residing at Abokyia in the Aowin Municipality.

The Prosecution said in October 2021, the complainant travelled to Mali to search for a job to enable her to cater for the family.

While in Mail, Detective Agyare said the complainant secured a job and was able to save GH￠7,000 and send the same to the accused in Ghana.

The prosecutor said the complainant then directed Fuseini to give GH￠1,000 to a friend, use GH￠2,000 to take care of the house and keep the remaining GH￠4,000 to enable her to use it to perform the late father’s funeral on her return to Ghana.

Additionally, the complainant said, “after sending the money l called the accused severally to find out if he had gotten the money but anytime l raise the issue he begins to tell stories and even blocked my contact to prevent me from reaching him.”

He said when the complainant returned to Ghana in the early part of January 2022, she met the accused and demanded the money and a document covering a motorbike she bought for him.

The prosecutor said the accused handed over the keys and documents but claimed he had used the money to buy treasury bills.

Detective Agyare said the complainant became alarmed and requested the policy certificate but the accused said he gave it to a friend at Enchi for safe-keeping.

On January 16, this year, about 0900 hours, the prosecution said the complainant and Fuseini visited the said friend at Enchi but on arrival, he confessed that the document was not with him but at Nkoranza.

A report was made to the police at Enchi by the complainant and Fuseini was arrested, the prosecution said.