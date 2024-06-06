Minerals Commission Opens Office in Akim Oda

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has inaugurated a new Minerals Commission Office at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

He said, the government would continue to roll out progressive policies for the efficient harnessing and utilisation of the country’s mineral resources.

The sector minister averred that the magnificent office is established with the requisite requirements that will ensure proper laws of the Commission are enforced.

He hinted to the paramount chief of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area and people of Akyem Oda that very soon, the community will have a ‘Community Mining’ to serve the interest of the people.

Additionally, the Member of Parliament who doubles as the deputy Health minister has been knocking his doors for the speedy completion of the Akyem Oda Minerals Commission office.

Hon Abu Jinapor used the occasion to laud the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Kwaku Ayisi for his outstanding performance towards transforming the commission and the mining sector.

Having said that, he also acknowledged the chiefs, opinion leaders, stakeholders, community members, and all well-meaning citizens for their cooperation and understanding in working together.

According to him, similar regional offices have been started and will soon be completed before the end of the year 2024.

He said the government is never against responsible community mining rather, it is against the anti-illegal mining that has been destroying our lands and water bodies.

On his part, the paramount chief of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Oseadieyo Dr. Frimpong Manso, who chaired the commissioning ceremony commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, and the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor for putting up the ultra-modern spacious office complex for Akyem Oda.

According to the Akyem Kotokumanhene, the Minerals Commission office in Akyem Oda will help in facilitating documentations for small scale miners operating within the Eastern region.

He noted that small scale mining activities create employment to the youth and so there is the need for proper regularization in order to make it more sustainable.

Oseadieyo Dr Frimpong Manso further hinted that mining, farming and tourism is the way for development of this country, which government must pay particular attention to.

He appealed to the government to allow Ghanaians to support in the protection of the environment especially the river and water bodies to prevent the pollution by irresponsible small-scale miners.

He also made an appeal to the government not to offer opportunities to foreigners alone to be given licenses in mining operations in the country.

Dignitaries at the commissioning ceremony were Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Board chairperson of the Minerals Commission, Mr Martin Kwaku Ayisi, Chief executive officer of the Minerals Commission, Hon Samuel Tika, deputy minerals commission CEO, Hon Alexander Akwasi Acquah, member of parliament for Akyem Oda and a deputy minister for Health, some officials from both minerals commission as well as the ministry of lands and natural resources.