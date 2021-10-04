Minifootball Association Ghana AGM: Women Urged To Embrace The Game

The Minifootball Association of Ghana (MAG) has organized their Annual General Meeting in Accra at the Saarland View hotel in Tantra Hill, with the attendance of national and regional executives as well as the national team players.

Mr. Emmanuel Anyetei, 2nd Vice president / General Secretary welcomed new members into the young sports association.

President of the Association, Mr. Andrews Ako Nai educated members of the rules of the game, brief history of the Association, the mission and vision as well as the achievement of MAG.

Mr. Salim Hassan Salim, the Program Manager of the touched on the challenges of the Association and briefed the members on the just ended 2nd edition of Minifootball Nations Cup in Nigeria this year. Chairman of the League board, Justice Anane informed the members on the upcoming League early next year.

MAG will soon form the Women national team and the female rep. of the Association, Madam Dzormor Adzekwei appealed to members to get more women to embrace the game.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Tackie, coordinator of the association later introduced all the executives to the members and guests.