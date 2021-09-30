Minifootball Association of Ghana to hold AGM

The Minifootball Association of Ghana is set to hold its annual general meeting AGM in Accra.

The association has released a statement confirming that a general meeting between the national executive council and all the nominees of the regional executive boards namely Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Upper East, and Volta will come off at the Sarrland View Hotel, Tantra Hill Near Taifa Junction, Accra on Saturday, 2nd October 2021 at 10 am

Agenda: To discuss 1) the 2022 National mini football league and the mag cup competitions.

2) registration of clubs and players for the league

3) the selection of new players into the national male mini-football team( THE BLACK ASTEROIDS)

4) other matters.