Mining companies in Ellembelle urged to strengthen community relations

Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region has advised mining companies in the constituency to build better relations with communities in their catchment areas by addressing their concerns for enhanced co-existence.

The MP recounted the history of mining in the area and the tensed relations that existed between the mining companies and neighboring communities such as Anwia, Teleku Bokazo, Salman, Nkroful and called for a new paradigm shift in relations based on trust and mutual respect and a win-win approach.

“Owners of these rich lands are suffering, it is simply a recipe for disaster-the approach must be a win-win for everybody”, he said

The Salman community requested for Community Mining License to begin mining and Mr. Armah Buah assured them that he would use the legal processes through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, EPA among others to ensure that the right thing was done.

He advised the community to continue to engage the mining company and allow peace to blossom, while legal processes were followed to secure the mining license.