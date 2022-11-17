Mining companies lauded for high health and safety performance

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Suleman Koney, says health and safety is a key performance indicator at all levels of mining operations.

“Mining companies are not only concerned about the ounces of gold they produce, but the safety of their workers and the community in which they operate, ” he said.

Speaking at the 2021 and 2022 health and safety award ceremony, Dr Koney said mining companies were under obligation to ensure people who enter mining companies operated effectively without any injury.

The awards were held at the zonal and national level to recognise companies which were performing exceedingly well to protect their staff and the community they operated.

He said health and safety obligations of the mining companies were extended to the communities as they enjoined to form Community Safety Brigades to quickly respond to emergencies in times of disasters.

Member companies of the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) have been lauded for their Deputy Chief Inspector of Mines at the Minerals Commission, John Amoanyi, lauded the mining companies for the continuous priority and investment in health and safety.

He said the health and safety audit conducted this year indicated that the accident incident rate of the mining companies had reduced drastically, showing an improvement in performance of GCM member companies compared to 2021.

“We need to sustain what we did right and improve on the areas we fell short,” Mr Amoanyi said.

He said the safety conciousness being demonstrated by the mining companies was commendable.

“You made us proud and as a regulator, we are excited about the emphasis you place on health and safety, ” Mr Amoanyi said.

In 2022, Asanko Gold Mines Limited emerged winner in Best Improved Mine, Gold Fields Ghana Limited Tarkwa took the second position and Adamus Resources came third.

For Best Mine Based on Occupational Injury Statistics Adamus Resources Limited came first, followed by Newmont Gold Ghana Limited and Asanko Gold Mines took the third position.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited clinched the first position in Best Mine Team I. Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition, followed by Perseus Mining Ghana Limited and Golden Star Wassa Limited came third.

For Mine Audit, Abosso Goldfields Limited Damang, was first, Golden Star Wassa Limited came second and Gold Fields Ghana Limited Tarkwa came third.

The Best Team Manager went to Stephen Boamah, the Health and Safety Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Limited.

In 2021, the Best Improved Mine went to Golden Star Wassa Limited, Chirano Gold Mines was second and Newmont Ghana Gold Limited came third.

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited took the first position in Best Mine Based on Occupational Injury Statistics, Asanko Gold Mines came second and Ghana Manganese Company came third.

The Best Mine Team in Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition was taken by Adamus Resources Limited, the second position was taken by FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine and Chirano Gold Mine came third.

The Best Team Manager was taken by Emmanuel Yeboah, the Health and Safety Manager of Adamus Resources.