Mining Company Shandong Supports Appeatse Fund With $50,000

Shandong Gold/Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited on Friday donated $50,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund to help in the reconstruction of the community.

Mr Zhang Hongxun, the Board Chairman, Shandong Gold, said the donation was to compliment Government’s efforts to rebuild the community after the disaster.

He was optimistic that the rebuilding of the community would begin as soon as possible to bring relief to the affected people.

Mr Hongxun sympathized with the victims of the incident and appealed to other corporate institutions to support the Fund for the reconstruction projects.

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund thanked the company for its generosity.

“Your company has recognized the need to support what is happening in the country and ensure that the communities have the full benefit of mining,” she said.

Dr Aryee said the Government was determined to ensure that the Appiatse community returned to normalcy after the explosion and was optimistic that the project would take off in April 2022.

“We are working to get sufficient money to complete the rebuilding of the community,” she said.

Other dignitaries present were Mr Malik Easah, a member of the Board of Shandong Gold, and Madam Victoria Awuni, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Shandong Gold.

The Government on January 26, 2022, launched the Fund to help in the rebuilding of the community, as well as the rehabilitation of persons, affected by the explosion that occurred at Appiatse, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley District in the Western Region.

Thirteen people died and many others sustained injuries when a truck carrying explosives to a mining site exploded in the town.