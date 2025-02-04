Mining Contractor UMA Delivers GH¢1 Million Kindergarten to Ahafo Community

The Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a subcontractor for Newmont Ahafo Mines, has inaugurated a new Kindergarten block for St. Lawrence R/C Basic School in Ntotroso, Ahafo Region, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Valued at GH¢1,016,264, the facility replaces a deteriorating structure and aims to improve access to quality early childhood education for the rural community.

The newly constructed block includes two classrooms, administrative offices, modern washrooms, and a mechanized borehole to ensure a steady supply of clean water. The project addresses longstanding infrastructure challenges at the school, offering pupils a safer and more stimulating environment for learning.

At the handover ceremony, Keith Riggs, Project Manager of Newmont’s Subika Underground Project, underscored UMA’s commitment to fostering sustainable development in host communities. “Investing in human capital is central to our strategy,” Riggs said. “Education unlocks opportunities, drives economic growth, and promotes social equity.” He urged parents to prioritize regular school attendance and praised ROPEAK Engineering Limited for donating furniture and slashing GH¢162,158.48 from project costs.

Naomi Asantewaa, Asutifi North District Director of Education, hailed the initiative as a “game-changer” for local education standards. “This facility will elevate teaching and learning outcomes,” she said, while appealing to other organizations to support similar projects.

Nana Kusi Boadum, a leader within the Ntotroso Traditional Council, called for diligent upkeep of the building. “We must protect this asset to ensure it serves generations to come,” he emphasized.

The project reflects UMA’s broader efforts to align mining operations with community needs, demonstrating how targeted corporate investments can bridge educational gaps in underserved areas. As the school year begins, the kindergarten stands as a tangible symbol of progress for Ntotroso’s youngest learners.