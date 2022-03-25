Mining giant Debswana launches textile accelerator program for SMMEs

The Debswana Diamond Company, Botswana’s leading diamond producer, on Wednesday launched a 4-million-pula (about 346,947 U.S. dollars) textile project, with the goal of empowering small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in the textile industry.

The Textile Accelerator Program arose from a collaboration between Debswana Diamond Company, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and Botswanan government, the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA), and Tokafala Enterprise Development Program, said Debswana Corporate Center Head of Technical Services Bakani Motlhabani during the launch of the new program in Gaborone, Botswana.

The three-way agreement is expected to deliver a noble program aimed at boosting local citizen-owned businesses in the textile manufacturing space, specifically in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and uniforms, through capacity building, financial support, and market access opportunities.

Thirty-four beneficiaries, including producers from Debswana host communities and across the country, have been selected to benefit from the program, which also includes assistance with the purchase of machinery and equipment for the production of PPE.

Mmusi Kgafela, the Botswanan minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, stated that initiatives such as Debswana’s textile accelerator program will lift more Batswana out of poverty and help the country grow into a prosperous high-income economy. He praised the commitment as a shining example of good corporate citizenship that should be emulated throughout the private sector. Enditem