Mining In Central Africa 2021: Trade and Corporate Actions, Investment and Developments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mining In Central Africa 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Central Africa is a significant producer of the world’s cobalt, tantalum, manganese, diamonds and copper. The region’s mining industry is benefiting from rising demand for a variety of minerals as the world economy recovers after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. The region contains deposits of a range of minerals, many of which are not exploited. While a large number of companies are involved in the region’s mining sector, artisanal mining also plays a large role. The majority of the minerals produced in Central Africa are exported for further processing

Dozens of exploration and mining companies are actively exploring the region, which has some challenges, including a lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure such as roads and electricity. Central Africa’s transport costs are increased by poor road infrastructure while the logistics of delivering heavy equipment and materials to build a mine in remote areas, where the road systems are poor, pose a challenge.

The mining sector has been identified by most countries in the region as a potential catalyst for economic development, and there is a determined effort to develop the sector and to make it more attractive to investors. For example, Gabon plans to attract mining investment while the DRC is addressing concerns around artisanal mining and Equatorial Guinea signed the country’s first mining contracts in its history. Mining companies experience difficulties in some countries, for example, as licences have been revoked or the award of licences has not been transparent.

This report focuses on mining in central Africa, covering Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe. It includes information on mineral occurrences and major mining and exploration activity in these countries, trade and corporate actions, investment and developments. There are profiles of 19 companies operating in the region such as China Molybdenum Company, China Railway Group, Glencore, Kibali Goldmines, Kore Potash and Rainbow Rare Earths.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Off-shoring of Printing

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Cyclicality

5.7. Environmental Concerns

5.8. Labour

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Alphamin Resources Corporation

AVZ Minerals Ltd

Chemaf SPRL

China Molybdenum Company Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd

Compagnie Miniere de I’Ogooue S.A.

ERAMET S.A.

Glencore PLC

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd

Kibali Goldmines S.A.

Kore Potash PLC

Kropz PLC

La Generale des Carrieres et des Mines S.A.

Managem S.A.

Societe Miniere de Bisunzu SARL

Somika S.A.R.L.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yum8sz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900