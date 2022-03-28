Mining Institute Donates GHC 90,000 To Appiatse Explosion Victims

The West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM) has donated an amount of GHC 90,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund Committee.

The Committee was set up for the reconstruction of the Appiatse Township, near Bogoso in the Western Region, following an explosion on January 20, 2022, that left 13 persons dead, scores injured and the loss of property running into millions of Cedis.

Lawrence Omari-Mensah, the Executive Secretary, WAIMM, who made the donation to the Committee, said the gesture was part of the group’s corporate social responsibility.

“By this WAIMM is extending our token of friendship to the people of Appiatse and let them know that the organisation will be with them for the needed knowledge transfer and skill development.”

Mr Omari-Mensah expressed optimism that WAIMM’s contribution would put smiles on the faces of the victims and gave the assurance that the group would stand by the community in the “long and painful” journey of recovery and reconstruction.

He said WAIMM had created an environment where the views of industry professionals were highly respected and had also created a channel for the professionals to access current and emerging trends in technology and operations.

Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chairperson Appiatse Support Fund Committee, who received the donation thanked WAIMM for the support and said the committee would look up to the Institute to bring its professional expertise to bear on the efforts to re-construct the township.