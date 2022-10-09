Mining Of Iron Ore Soon To Begin In Oti Region – Minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua G. Makubu has announced that Iron ore has been discovered in five districts of the Region.

During a press engagement on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Ministry of Information, he noted that The iron has been found in the Guan, Biakoye, Jasikan, Kadjebi and Krachi East districts.

“Currently we are at a stage the technical people will call it mineral resource estimation to get the actual tonnage available on the land before mining can start,” the Minister disclosed.

Joshua G. Makubu was hopeful the discovery of the mineral will boost Ghana’s economy and industrialization.

“I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialized nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore”.

There is already collaboration between the Ghana Integrated Iron Ore Development and the Geological Service Department for further arrangements on the discovery pending the mining of the natural resource.

The Minister added that, private investors have also begun committing funds towards the commercialization of the mineral.

“If you want to establish a steel company, don’t be focusing too much on Tema. Come to the Oti Region”, he stressed.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority led the discovery of large quantities of Iron ore deposits. The Iron ore is 55.22 weight percent and of a higher grade.

Joshua G. Makubu said the government is determined to provide value to the raw commodity and would ensure that the full value chain is retained in the region and country at large.