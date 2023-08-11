Mining remains important to Botswana’s economy – Mokgweetsi Masisi

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday said the mining industry remained an important part of the country’s economy while commissioning the Sandfire Motheo Copper Mine sitting in the Kalahari Copper Belt.

“Mining industry is still an important part of Botswana’s economic plan, producing roughly 20 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on an annual basis,” Masisi stated.

With a processing capacity of 3.2 million tonnes per annum, Masisi said that about 1,900 jobs were created during the mine’s building phase and that 650 full-time jobs are expected when the mine is fully operational.

The mine will contribute a minimum of 3.3 billion pula (about 243 million U.S. dollars) in earnings and a further 385 million pula (about 28 million U.S. dollars) from the payment of employee payroll taxes in total, Masisi added.

Observers said the mine provided the Botswana government with a good chance of rapidly reducing its dependency on diamonds, which contributed to more than 90 percent of its GDP.