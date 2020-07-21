Madam Elizabeth Naa Tawiah Sackey, the Deputy Greater Regional Minister, has urged traders not to relent in maintaining the health protocols against the COVID-19.

She said considering the businesses being undertaken by traders, and their contact with persons, there was the need for them to practice personal hygiene and safety at all times to avoid contracting diseases.

Madam Sackey gave the advice when she addressed traders at the end of her three-day tour of Makola, Agbobloshie and Adabraka markets in Accra.

The tour formed the first part of the Minister’s programme to educate traders in the Region on the COVID-19, proper sanitation and the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

She asked the women to always put on the nose masks and should refrain from lowering them (masks) under their chin while selling, adding that “we need the collective efforts of citizens to defeat the virus and not the effort of government alone”.

Madam Sackey advised the traders to keep their market surroundings tidy in order to fend off the possibility of disease infection.

Touching on the ongoing voter registration exercise, she called on the women to ensure that they acquired the voter’s card, which could be useful for other purposes apart from voting.

Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Korley Klottey, commended the traders at the Adabraka Market for maintaining high standard of sanitation in the market.

He said the Assembly was poised of resolving the challenges facing the market for it to live up to expectation.

Madam Mercy Naa Afroawa Needjan, the President of the Greater Accra Markets Women Association, urged the traders to apply sanitizers regularly as they transacted their businesses.

