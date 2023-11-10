Minister affirms gov’ts commitment to developing La General Hospital

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has underscored the Government’s commitment towards the construction of the La General Hospital project as promised.

He noted that recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet had taken a very clear decision that the Hospital was going to be constructed in its original design as tabled by the contractor, Poly Changda.

The Minister said this on Friday at a press conference at Parliament House in Accra.

“It has been agreed by the President and his Cabinet that that design is what is going to be put up beautifully at the same place and indeed, as far as I am concerned, they have started (construction works) yesterday or so.”

Mr Hammond recalled that in 2019/2020, the La General Hospital had to be pulled down because of the dilapidated state of the structure.

He admitted that in the past there had been some issues with the financing.

However, he reiterated the Finance Minister’s commitment to raising money to make sure the edifice was put up the way it was originally designed, and it would be as beautiful as it was designed.

He appealed to the residents of La to remain calm as the Government would endeavor to fulfill its pledge.