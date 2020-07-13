Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has appealed to the Electoral Commission to extend the registration exercise for Senior High School (SHSs) students.

She said many of the eligible students were not captured during the special exercise and called for additional two days to enable those who did not register to do so.

Mrs Prempeh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, made the appeal when she visited some registration centres at Afirisipakrom, Subriso, Bisi and Techire in the constituency over the weekend.

She, however, lauded the EC for adhering to protocols on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the on-going exercise in the constituency.

“The EC deserves commendation for the work done so far,” she said, and urged the Commission to continue to ensure that everybody who visited a registration centre adhered to the directives and safety protocols of hand washing with soap under running water and the wearing of nose masks to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

Mrs Prempeh educated the public on the COVID-19 pandemic and urged all to ensure optimum protection against contracting the viral disease.

She said figures on cases of COVID-19 in the country were extremely alarming, saying as a public health emergency situation, there was the need to protect one another.

This, she said, could be done through wearing of nose masks, frequent hand washing with soap under running water and regular use of hand sanitizers.

The Deputy Minister distributed quantities of nose masks to the EC officials and applicants at the registration centres visited.

