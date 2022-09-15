Minister applauds stakeholder collaboration in Asante-Akim South

The Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly has been applauded for promoting effective collaboration between various stakeholders, departments and agencies in the Municipality.

Mr. Collins Ntim, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation who made the commendation, said that was the way to go to harness resources at the local level for accelerated development.

The Deputy Minister who was on a day’s working visit to the Municipality, said the development of the Municipality hinged on the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He said the ability of the Assembly to coordinate activities of all sectors, especially health, education and agriculture to respond to the needs of the citizenry was the goal of the decentralization concept.

The Minister’s visit was to acquaint himself with the implementation of the government’s programmes and policies, particularly the Free Senior High, Planting for Food and Jobs, and One District One Factory (1D1F) Policies.

He addressed a stakeholder meeting attended by representatives from health, education, agriculture, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, assembly members and heads of decentralized departments.

Heads of the various sectors took turns to make power point presentations on their activities and how they were impacting the lives of the people.

Mr. Ntim, who was impressed with the outputs of the institutions, pointed out certain areas that could be improved to serve the people better.

He said the ultimate vision of the President was to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and charged duty bearers to show commitment to the various programmes and policies being rolled out to achieve that objective.

“We must all step up and support the laudable initiatives of the President for the benefit of the people we are mandated to serve,” he implored.

He urged participants at the meeting to sustain the collaboration and complement each other to address the gaps identified during the presentations.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said delivering quality services to the people was the priority of the Assembly and pledged to work closely with various departments to achieve that objective.

He said since 2017 when he assumed office as the MCE, the health and education directorates had received maximum support of the Assembly in executing their mandates.

He commended the Deputy Minister for the visit and assured him of the Assembly’s resolve the work in line with the President’s vision to raise the standard of living of Ghanaians.