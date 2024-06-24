Minister Attributes Recent Power Outages to Unforeseen Factors, Rules Out Dumsor Schedule

In a recent statement, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana’s Minister of Energy, clarified that the power outages experienced two months ago were not indicative of a power crisis but were due to unforeseen circumstances.

These factors included rapid population growth, increased business setups, and an unexpected gas leak at Cen Power, resulting in an immediate loss of 340 megawatts.

Dr. Prempeh further explained that maintenance at the Amandi Power Plant compounded the situation, necessitating emergency outages requested by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in specific areas. He highlighted the transformation of residential areas like East Legon into business districts, which overloaded existing power infrastructure.

Addressing queries from Members of Parliament, Dr. Prempeh emphasized that the incidents were unplanned, making it impractical for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to implement a scheduled load-shedding program. He assured that while ECG is not currently executing load-shedding measures, the ministry remains committed to resolving any challenges swiftly to ensure stable electricity distribution across the country.

This statement followed an urgent question from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for South Dayi, posed on behalf of the absent NDC MP for Tamale North, seeking clarity on recent power disruptions and ECG’s operational responses.