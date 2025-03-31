Minister Bemoans Drug Abuse Among Ghanaian Youth

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Charity Gardiner, has expressed great worry about the increasing prevalence of drug abuse among the youth in her region.

During her visit to the Muslim community in Kenyasi No.1, where she made donations including mats, soft drinks, water, and money to the Muslims, she highlighted the widespread misuse of substances like tramadol and marijuana.

She warned that this alarming trend could lead to severe health and security issues if not addressed urgently.

The Ahafo regional minister, Charity Gardiner, called for a unified response from religious leaders, traditional authorities, parents, and law enforcement to tackle the issue and protect the younger generation.

She stressed that immediate and collective action is essential to preserving the region’s reputation and the future of its youth.

The local Imam, Bawa Abubakari, also expressed his shock at the extent of drug abuse in the community and encouraged young people to stay away from drugs.

Mr. Bawa emphasized the potential for serious health problems and premature death.

The minister’s appeal has sparked widespread discussions about the necessity of raising awareness and implementing rehabilitation programs to combat the growing drug abuse in the Ahafo Region.