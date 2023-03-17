Minister Bennie drops God of Everything

US-based Gospel artiste, Minister Bennie has dropped her new single titled, God of Everything on Friday, March 10.

The latest tune was produced by Kach and directed by sound engineer/producer, Minister Igwe.

The inspiring piece encourages people to believe in God no matter the situation they find themselves.

She told Graphic Showbiz, “In every situation we find ourselves, we should believe and know that He’s the God of Everything and that there’s nothing on earth, even in heaven’s that is so hard for him to do”.

God of Everything comes after Redeemed which was released in 2021, in the heat of the anti-LGBT Bill in Ghana.

She used Redeemed to draw attention of listeners to how God had the power to save people from the claws of homosexuality.

According to Minister Bennie, the song had huge impact and has no doubts God of Everything will positively influence people.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Minister Bennie, who is coming out with her debut album later in the year expressed her worry about some Gospel artistes not ‘tackling’ relevant discussions about the society.

She mentioned that Gospel singers should be bold to add their voices to topical issues since they have huge influence.