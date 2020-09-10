Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has cut the sod for construction works to begin on a six-unit classroom block at Gomoa Jukwa to enhance teaching and learning.

The Project, which is expected to be completed in three months, is being financed under the government’s one million dollars per constituency policy aimed to give the needed facelift of all 275 constituencies nationwide.

Mrs Quansah said the need to provide the school block was because of the high enrolment rate at the Jukwa-Ada Kindergarten(KG)/ Primary and Junior High School.

She said the need followed a request from the executives of Gomoa Jukwa Branch of New Patriotic Party (NPP) informed her and the DCE Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo that enrolment had increased.

The Deputy Minister said the KG block at Jukwa would be handed over by the contractor before school reopened for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The MP said the President Akufo-Addo would try to share development projects to all communities in the constituency when NPP got the bid for a second term.

The Deputy Minister, therefore, called on the people to reject the opponents who had the opportunity to serve them during their tenure but failed to improve the life of the people and to vote massively for the NPP in the December polls.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo said the constituency benefitted from infrastructural development within three and half years of the Akufo-Addo government.

He said the objective of the government was to transform the economy through human development.

He said the government introduced the free Senior High School education and many social interventions as pragmatic policies and programme outlined to promote quality living standards for the people.

The DCE noted that the MP had delivered on the promised development projects to improve the well-being of the people.

He urged the people to reciprocate the MP’s contribution by voting for Mrs Eyiah Quansah and President Akufo-Addo to continue the excellent work.

Nana Kweku Amoh Aggrey, Obaatan of Gomoa Jukwa, expressed appreciation to Mrs Eyiah Quansah and President Akufo-Addo for the six-unit classroom block for the town.

He expressed delight that the KG block and a six-unit classroom block were being constructed to promote quality education for the children in the area.

Nana Aggrey said after 2009, the people of Gomoa Jukwa used self-help and voluntary contributions to start some school projects.

The Obaatan of Gomoa Jukwa assured the MP, the DCE and President Akufo-Addo that the people would never disappoint them in the December 7 polls to continue to improve the quality life of the people at Jukwa and its adjoining towns.