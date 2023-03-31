Minister calls for city-based partnerships between Ghana and US

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has called for more and enhanced city-based development partnerships between Ghana and the United States of America (USA).

She said the already existing relationships between some cities in Ghana and others in the USA should be ramped up for mutual economic and social benefits foe the two countries.

Citing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17, she maintained that countries could not achieve much in working in silos and was imperative therefore, to work collaboratively for expedited transformation.

Mrs Assan made the call in her welcome remarks at a colourful durbar to receive visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris in Cape Coast.

Harris, who was visiting the Cape Coast Castle, had to make a detour to the Emintsimadze Palace to pay a courtesy call on Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen.

“For example, the City of Cape Coast may establish a partnership with a City in the US focused on Tourism and Education.

“And as we promote the Diasporan Agenda of the Government of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, we would implement strategies that would facilitate positive connections, leading to transformative socio-economic standards of our people,” the Regional Minister said.

She further appealed to the US Government for support systems to empower women in Ghana to reach the decision-making table.

“We believe that when women are involved in governance, we have goddesses who will protect the legal interest of all and push for transformational development,” she said.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta on his part, urged the US Vice President to be part of a proposed Tourism Museum to be built by the Oguaa Traditional Council as a legacy project for her to be part of that history.

A liaison officer to facilitate a direct working relationship between Cape Coast and the US must be appointed, which she instantly granted.

Harris, after touring the Cape Coast Castle denounced the crime and atrocity of slave trade.

“The horror of what happened here must always be remembered. It cannot be denied. It must be taught. History must be learned,” she said mournfully.

She pointed out that the world must be guided by history of the descendants of the slave victims in the Americas and the Caribbean, who survived hostile systems designed to break and dehumanise them.

“All these stories must be told in a way that we take from this place the pain we all feel, the anguish that reeks from this place,” she said.

“And we then carry the knowledge that we may have gained here towards the work that we do in lifting up all people, in recognising the struggles of all people…”

“… Of fighting for, as the walls of this place talk about, justice and freedom for all people, human rights for all people,” she added.