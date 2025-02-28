Minister Calls for Collective Cleanliness As She Launches Regional Sanitation Day

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has launched the Regional Sanitation Day, underscoring the need for a collective effort to maintain cleanliness and prevent diseases in the national capital.

The initiative, she explained, aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s reintroduction of National Sanitation Day, aimed at addressing Ghana’s poor sanitation challenges.

During the launch on Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Madina Zongo Junction, Mrs. Ocloo encouraged market women to make cleanliness a daily habit, praising their active participation in the cleanup exercise.

She also appealed to roadside sellers to move into the market for a more organised trading environment.

She highlighted the importance of maintaining proper hygiene, ensuring enough space for free movement, and preventing the outbreak of diseases like cholera, and urged everyone to support the initiative and make sanitation a part of their daily lives.

“Working in a filthy environment means we end up spending our hard-earned money on hospital bills instead of enjoying the fruits of our labour. To avoid this, I urge everyone to embrace the habit of regularly cleaning our surroundings,” she urged.

The Minister explained that the Regional Sanitation Day was not a one-time event, but a continuous effort to ensure a healthy and conducive environment.

She commended partners and stakeholders, including waste management giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Bus Stop Boys for their support in making the initiative a success.

As part of the launch, Zoomlion provided logistical support, deploying personnel and equipment, including compactors and skip trucks, to collect waste from the clearing of drains and sweeping of streets.

The exercise began around 6:30 a.m., and benefited several areas, including Madina, Pantang, Atomic Junction, Abotsui Street, and Davy Junction, among others.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Mrs. Sophia Kudjordji, stressed that maintaining sanitation is a collective effort.

Speaking to the media on the sideline of the initiative, she expressed gratitude to participants, particularly the young men and women, for their enthusiasm and commitment.

“Maintaining sanitation is not a one-person job, but a collective effort,” Mrs. Kudjordji stated.

“I encourage everyone to cultivate the habit of cleanliness. We should not expect outsiders to come and clean our communities for us – it is our responsibility,” she urged.

She also called for stricter laws and sanctions against indiscriminate littering, believing this would transform attitudes toward sanitation.

“If the government enforces stricter laws with sanctions against those who litter indiscriminately, it will serve as a strong deterrent,” she said.

As a leading waste management company, she said Zoomlion was committed to supporting sanitation initiatives and educating the public to adopt a culture of cleanliness.