Minister calls for concerted efforts to address age-related challenges

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper Regional Minister, has called for concerted efforts to address the age-related obstacles to achieve the intergenerational solidarity that the world needs.

He said young people were faced with age-related barriers in all spheres of their lives and these could deeply impact the livelihoods of individuals not only during their youthful years but also during adulthood.

Dr. Salih said this in a speech read on his behalf in Wa at the weekend during the commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day (IYD) on the theme: “Intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages”.

The celebration in Wa was facilitated by the Community Aid for Rural Development (CARD) Ghana, Coalition for Positive Change, and the National Youth Authority as well as Rabito Clinic, which provided free health screening to the participants.

It was preceded by a route march along some principal streets of Wa by youth groups, comprising cadet groups, and youth-led organisations wielding placards some of which read: “Give the youth the chance to develop their potentials,”, “Give women and girls equal opportunity”, and “Look beyond the age” among others.

“It is disheartening to note that many young people continue to record age-related barriers in various spheres of their lives such as employment, political participation, health, and justice, among others”, Dr. Salih said.

He said that Ghana needed to maximize the full potential of the youth to achieve the development it desired, necessitating the government to prioritise youth development policies and programmes.

These programmes include the Free Senior High School, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and the constriction of youth resource centres across the country.

He said National Youth Policy would also help ensure that the youth remained at the centre of the national development agenda and would create opportunities for the youth’s active and effective participation in the national socio-economic development.

The Minister also advised the younger generation to take advantage of the responsible senior citizens to be mentored to bridge the gap between the young and the old.

On their part, the youth in the region called on stakeholders to create equal opportunities for all irrespective of their status in society to enable the youth to contribute to national development.

They said creating equal opportunity and an enabling environment for the youth would enable the government to harness their potential and skills for national development.

This was contained in a joint communiqué by youth groups in the region as part of the commemoration of the IYD.

Miss Ernestina Biney, the Programmes Coordinator of CARD-Ghana, who presented the communiqué, said the creation and enforcement of policies and laws would ensure equal employment opportunities for all potential people regardless of age or gender.

“Data from the She leads desk in the region suggests that many young women have had to also lose so many desired opportunities and continue to be limited in core decision-making processes by the mere fact that they are females”, she added.

The communiqué called on the youth to ensure responsible use of social media as it was a medium that could destroy their potential and mar the call for equal opportunities for all ages.