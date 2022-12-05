Minister cautions residents over theft of construction materials

Stealing of construction materials has slowed down work on the Sunyani Inner City Roads Project in the Sunyani Municipality, being executed by the Sino-Hydro Corporation of China.

For the past weeks, the construction company has recorded several thefts, particularly, stealing of chippings at its various sites, thereby slowing down the progress of work on the project.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Sunyani and warned those engaged in such criminal practices to stop.

Accordingly, she said the Bono Regional Coordinating Council had mounted surveillance and appealed to everybody to be on the watch to help apprehend the perpetrators.

The Regional Minister described the situation as disheartening, and warned that anybody who might be caught would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated “if the burgling continues, the Regional Security Council would be forced to conduct random checks in suspected areas and construction sites.”

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the work to begin on the 29-kilometre Sunyani town roads in September 2020.

Work on the 30-month project, costing the nation about US$45 million commenced in December last year and is expected to be completed in June 2023.

It forms part of the rehabilitation and expansion of major roads across the country being funded under the Sinohydro agreement the Akufo-Addo government signed with Sinohydro Corporation and the Chinese Government.

About eight major suburbs and a total of 26 communities under the suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality were benefiting from the project.

They include Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko), Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Berlin Top and Penkwase areas’ roads, as well as Estate inner link roads.

The project also captures specific roads in the Berekum Municipality, which would also cover rehabilitation and expansion works.