Minister charges NIA Board to expand operations

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, has advised the newly- constituted Board for the National Identification Authority (NIA) to expand operations of the Authority across the country.

He said reliable data on identities of all persons would positively impact the country’s security operations and charged the Board to get the services to the doorsteps of the populace.

Dr Dery gave the advice on Wednesday in Accra during the inauguration of the 10-member newly-constituted Board.

He restated government’s commitment to a reliable, accurate, and credible National Information System towards the digitisation of the local economy and urged the NIA to lead the charge.

Mr Abel Adusei, Chairman of the Board commended the government for the confidence and pledged the readiness of the Board to deliver on its mandate.

He said the Authority had registered over 15 million adult population out of the target of 18.4 million and said the exercise would be completed in the coming months.

Members of the committee are: Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary, National Identification Authority; Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, SSNIT Representative; Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician; Mr Amisshadai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner, Ghana Revenue Authority; and Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi, Director General, Ghana Immigration Service,

The rest are: Dr Lydia Dsane Selby, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Authority; Mr Seth Kissi, Acting Registrar, Births and Deaths Registry; Prof Anthony Panin and Prof Olivia Anku- Tsede, presidential nominees.

GNA