Minister Condemns Dire State of Zamse Technical School

Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga has decried “deplorable” infrastructure and learning conditions at Zamse Senior High Technical School in Bolgatanga, following an inspection revealing severe shortages of furniture and crumbling facilities.

Atanga observed students lying on butchering tables, sitting on floor mats, or bringing personal furniture due to critical shortages. He highlighted structural hazards including leaking roofs, broken louvres, and wind-swept classrooms that disrupt lessons during rains. “Students here write national exams alongside peers in comfortable schools yet lose days weekly to weather,” he stated.

The science laboratory was deemed unusable with rotten sinks and worktops, while abandoned teacher flats from the Acheampong era force staff into off-campus housing, reducing morale. Atanga urgently appealed to the Education Ministry to prioritize Zamse in infrastructure initiatives, specifically naming the proposed “Big Push” program for emergency rehabilitation.

“The state of this key institution contradicts our commitment to quality education,” Atanga emphasized, noting that urban schools face neglect despite perceived advantages. His intervention spotlights acute educational disparities in Ghana’s northern regions, where environmental and resource challenges compound learning barriers.