Minister considers Volta Region as a major contributor to national food security

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, says the region is a major contributor to food security with potentials to become the food basket of Ghana with the appropriate investment.

Its water bodies, including streams, rivers, lakes, lagoons and the sea provided the opportunity for irrigational farming and aquaculture, but were underutilised, he said.

“We hold this conviction that the transformation of our dear Region, where jobs are created for many more people, and the living standards of our people are improved, hinges on predominantly agriculture and tourism.”

Dr Letsa said this during the commemoration of this year’s World Food Day at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, on the theme: “Leave No One Behind; Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, and Better Life.”

The Volta Region had vast hectares of arable land to produce wide variety of tropical crops, and environmental conditions suitable for poultry farming and livestock production, he said.

However, climate change, low and dwindling interests in agriculture investment and rising cost of inputs and implements have become sources of threat to food security the world over.

He commended the organisers for choosing the region for the event to showcase to the nation and the world its potential in agriculture to attract investment.

Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, the South Tongu District Chief Executive, said the importance of the World Food Day could not be over-emphasised as it created awareness on eliminating the bottleneck with food security.

He said a data collection exercise undertaken by the Assembly revealed that pepper, maize, cassava, okro, rice, sugarcane, tomatoes and watermelon were major crops cultivated in the Volta Region.

Giving the breakdown he said it had 1,182 pepper farmers cultivating a total of 2,702 acreage of land while 3,311 farmers were into maize, cassava, okro, rice, sugar cane, covering about 9,646 acres.

Mr Agbi called for support for these farmers to expand their businesses, accelerate the growth of local industries, and boost national food security.