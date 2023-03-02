Minister Crusades Against Bleaching Among Students

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has advised Senior High School (SHS) students to stop bleaching their skins to prevent skin related diseases.

Addressing the students and teachers of Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC), Sunyani and Notre Dame Senior High School (NODASS), Fiapre in a separate visit added her voice to those expressing disagreement with the skin-bleaching trend, describing it as an attempt to change God’s Creation.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene warned the students against lightening, brightening and whitening their skins as the practice has the devastating consequences of causing chronic diseases and eventually leading to death.

Bono Minister extensively explained some of the problem associated with the practice as skin cancer, skin injuries, damages to internal organs, infection and other dangers linked to the use of thee use of skin bleaching products.

She, however, advised against erroneous reasons motivating people especially the young Girls and Boys to bleach their skins included the desire to look beautiful and attract men, low self-esteem, peer group influence, ignorance among others.

“Am here as your Mother, your Minister, Your Friend to advise you that you are all precious in God’s sight. You are all wonderfully made by God. All of you have some tremendous possibilities, so do not bother try to alter God’s creation,” said Bono Minister.

Bleaching among SHS female students is worrying as the practice continues to gain popularity in second-cycle schools nationwide.

Skin bleaching refers to the use of products to lighten dark areas of the skin or achieve an overall lighter complexion. These products include bleaching creams, soaps, and pills, as well as professional treatments like chemical peels and laser therapy.

The short-term excitements and perceived attractiveness of the body by students after the skin eroding exercise may have damming consequences in the future.

The numbers involved are huge and alarming. The practice of toning the body is not the preserve of some particular schools.

Often when year one students start school, they enter secondary schools with their natural skin colours however, after a few terms in school, many of them begin to crave for lighter-skin and begin to use all kinds of body toning creams and pills to wash off the dark skins they have had all this while.

Teachers and heads of schools have had a difficult task dealing with the practice which has now become an unofficially accepted fashion in many of our Senior High Schools.

There are male students who also bleach however, the practice among males is lower compared to females.

Bleaching among SHS female students is a very risky business and choice and the earlier school authorities and stakeholders take up this challenge and win the mind-set and those engaged in it, the better for society and the school community.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene advised SHS students to remain focused and study hard so that the huge investment being made in the education sector by NPP government does not go waste.

Bono Minister explained that if all students attend to school regularly, attend all classes and study hard, there is no way they would not pass their examinations to make their families proud, move forward in their education process and also position themselves for the field of work after school.

She further enumerated the various interventions the NPP government is putting in place to improve the nation’s economy through education development.

Again, she said the government is currently doing everything possible to ensure that students get the best support to enhance effective teaching and learning in all schools across the country including SUSEC and NODASS.

She went on to urge the students to strive for excellence in their educational endeavours, while also exercising discipline and practising good core values.

Education will empower you in how to navigate life and become successful. It empowers you to focus on the positives and not the negatives. It empowers you to be constructive and productive in transforming your communities and the country,” continued Bono Minister.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene added that the students who adopt good values during their school life would follow them throughout their post-school existence.

She went on to urge the students to use their education to transform their communities and to be the needed agents of change for the nation.