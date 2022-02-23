Minister cuts sods for two school projects in Ashanti Region

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, has cut the sod for the take-off of two community school projects at Ejisu and Juaben Districts in the Ashanti Region.

The two ’STEM Junior High School (JHS)’ infrastructure are being executed under the 21st Century Community Schools Project, and are being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The Funds and Procurement Management Unit (FPMU) of the Ministry are the project managers, with Messrs. Winjet Ghana Limited and Sparkx Ghana Limited as the contractors.

On completion, the schools would provide facilities, such as science and computer laboratories, libraries, offices and classrooms to enhance the teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the basic level.

At the sod cutting ceremony, dubbed “ground breaking”, the Deputy Minister the assurance that the Government of Ghana remains resolved to transform the face of Ghana’s education, especially at the primary and second-cycle level, is in tune with the demands of the 21st Century.

“Our investment in education is to respond to the economical, technological, and societal shifts that are happening at an ever-increasing pace,” the Deputy Minister said.

According to him, an educational system that sets the youth up to succeed by equipping them with the requisite skills and competencies they needed for the job market was being given the utmost attention.

“Education does not simply mean an ability to read, write and use numbers.

“It deals generally with upgrading one’s cognitive ability and set of skills to develop his or her own life as well as that of the community,” Rev. Fordjour said.

Rev. Fordjour pointed out that the greatest investment ever to be made in education under the Fourth Republican Constitution, was the implementation of the ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ programme.

The overarching agenda, he said, was to ensure that as many youth as possible had access to second-cycle education, thereby contributing substantially to Ghana’s human resource growth.

The Deputy Education Minister asked the contractors to work assiduously for the projects to be completed as scheduled.

Mr. John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, said the sustainable socio-economic growth of any country was dependent on the depth and quality of its human resource.

Therefore, the government would not relent in its determination to sink the relevant resources and funds towards educational development, he assured.

In a solidarity message, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, said the government’s focus was to achieve a more robust educational system consistent with the fourth industrial revolution.

“We must integrate relevant academic content with experiences that nurture the skills and mind sets needed to participate meaningfully for socio-economic transformation,” he noted.