Minister-Designate Advocates for Tax Waivers on Sanitary Pads to Support Vulnerable Women and Girls

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has vowed to champion policies aimed at making sanitary pads more accessible to women and girls, particularly in rural areas, by pushing for tax waivers on these essential products.

During her vetting by parliament’s Appointments Committee, Lartey highlighted the significant financial burden posed by the high cost of sanitary pads, which she believes contributes to adolescent girls missing school during menstruation.

“Many families face an agonizing decision between buying food and purchasing sanitary pads. Sadly, food often takes precedence, leaving girls to suffer the consequences,” Lartey explained. “This dilemma is not only a barrier to education but also deepens the vulnerability of girls, particularly in the more remote areas.”

Lartey referred to alarming data from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) that underscores how some girls fall victim to exploitation by men who provide them with these basic necessities in exchange for favors, further exacerbating their vulnerability.

With a clear plan in mind, Lartey vowed to collaborate with the finance minister to devise policies that could eliminate taxes on the production and sale of sanitary pads. She also expressed her commitment to supporting local manufacturers, which could help lower costs and boost domestic production. “By encouraging local manufacturers to ramp up production, we can make these vital products affordable and accessible to all,” she said.

In addition to this initiative, Lartey revealed her intention to reinstate and strengthen social intervention programs, such as the distribution of free sanitary pads to schoolgirls. She stressed that these programs are crucial for ensuring girls remain in school, improve their education, and reduce their exposure to the risks associated with menstrual poverty.

“This conversation is far from over, and it is one we must continue until we see tangible change,” she remarked, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue.

In response to questions regarding her commitment to both women’s and men’s issues, Lartey reassured the committee that her ministry would take a holistic approach to gender equality. “Wherever there is an imbalance, regardless of gender, the ministry will ensure that policies are implemented to correct those inequities,” she stated. “The Affirmative Action Act will play a key role in making sure that all sectors are gender-sensitive and that opportunities are made available to all, including men where necessary.”

Drawing from her extensive experience working with women’s advocacy organizations, Lartey acknowledged the critical role these groups have played in shaping her activism. She made it clear that her commitment to gender equity and social protection was unwavering, offering the committee a glimpse of her passion for making meaningful changes in the lives of vulnerable populations.